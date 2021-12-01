Rock Rally 4 Hope at Cypress Baptist Church

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Kelly Phillips and Everett Aaron share the excitement about Rock Rally 4 Hope! Presented by Judah 1, Christ Fit Gym, Risen Rock Climbing and powered by Brandgineers, this event is a great time for fellowship and community! A rally for strength, hope, & love hosted by RISE UP with Jenny and Katie with DJ SilverClipse. Enjoy live music by Jordan Feliz, Rooted, and Cypress Baptist. This family friendly event opens at 5, and begins at 6 and lasts until 9. https://www.rockrally4hope.com/

