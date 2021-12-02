Roy’s Kids Celebrate Years of Providing Christmas for Those in Need

LOVING LIVING LOCAL– Michael Sean Powell stops by to talk about Roy’s Kids and how each of us can help.

Owner Michael Sean Powell is the youngest son of a single mother who struggled to raise two sons on her own. He watched his mother work double shifts and multiple jobs to provide for her family, but money was always scarce. Christmas was a bleak time with few gifts and an absent mother who would keep working during the holiday to support her family. Christmas is always a less joyous time for kids like Mike and his brother Roy, who died several years ago.

In his brother’s memory, Mike created Roy’s Kids in 2010 to help single parents with limited income. Our goal is to support kids in the Shreveport, LA community as much as possible so they can have a happy childhood.

For more information, visit royskids.org