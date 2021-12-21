Santa Cups: Cherry Cheesecake Cups

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Easy cherry cheesecake cups are sure to be a hit at your holiday get together! For these Santa cups you need:

-cream cheese

-graham crackers

-sweetened condensed milk

-cherry pie filling

-reddi whip (optional, but totally worth it)

Mix softened cream cheese and condensed milk until blended smooth, and set aside. Crush one sleeve of graham crackers into fine crumbs, and layer into the bottom of chosen glass. Top with cheesecake mixture, add desired amount of pie filling, and chill in the fridge for 2 hours. When ready to enjoy, top with reddiwhip or other toppings!