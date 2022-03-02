Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making Sautéed mushrooms, these make a great topper on a steak, or as a side to almost any meal.

For this recipe you will need:

4 tbsp. regular butter, 1 tbsp. olive oil , 1/8 tsp. red pepper flakes, 1lb. crimini or baby bella mushrooms. 1/4 cup white wine, 4 cloves of garlic. 1/2 tsp. salt to taste, 2 tbsp. fresh basil, chopped. 2 tbsp. parsley, chopped.

Instructions:

Melt the butter in a medium skillet. Add the olive oil, red pepper flakes, and mushrooms. Cook them for about 7-10 minutes over medium heat, until the mushrooms start browning nicely.

Add the white wine and cook until almost all of the wine has evaporated.

At this point, add the salt, basil, and parsley. Stir, and turn off the heat.

Serve these mushrooms warm.