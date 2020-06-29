Save Energy & Money This Summer | SWEPCO

No Cost / Low Cost Savings Tips
1. Use appliances wisely.
- Wash full loads of laundry in cold water.
- Clean your dryer’s lint filter after each use.
- When possible, dry clothes on a clothesline outside.
- Wash full loads of dishes in the dishwasher. Use shorter wash/rinse cycles. Dry with the air dry setting.
2. Not using it? Unplug it.
- Unplugging underutilized appliances in your home can lead to big savings in your electricity usage.
- Cell phone chargers still use electricity even when the phone is unplugged.
- Your home entertainment electronics pull a great deal of electricity if they remain plugged in. Plug TVs, stereos and DVD players into an advanced power strip and shut them off using the power strip’s On/Off button.
3. Control the temperature.
- In the winter, try setting your thermostat to 68 degrees when you’re at home and lowering the temperature at night or when you’re away.
- In the summer, set the thermostat to a minimum 78 degrees. Circulate cool air using box fans and ceiling fans.
- Open shades in the winter to let sunlight in. Close them in the summer to keep your home cooler.
5. Turn off the lights.
- Turn off the lights when you leave a room at home and at the office.
- Incandescent bulbs are inefficient, so turn them off when you don’t need them.
