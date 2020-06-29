Save Energy & Money This Summer | SWEPCO

No Cost / Low Cost Savings Tips

1. Use appliances wisely.

  • Wash full loads of laundry in cold water.
  • Clean your dryer’s lint filter after each use.
  • When possible, dry clothes on a clothesline outside.
  • Wash full loads of dishes in the dishwasher. Use shorter wash/rinse cycles. Dry with the air dry setting.

2. Not using it? Unplug it.

  • Unplugging underutilized appliances in your home can lead to big savings in your electricity usage.
  •  Cell phone chargers still use electricity even when the phone is unplugged.
  • Your home entertainment electronics pull a great deal of electricity if they remain plugged in. Plug TVs, stereos and DVD players into an advanced power strip and shut them off using the power strip’s On/Off button.

3. Control the temperature.

  • In the winter, try setting your thermostat to 68 degrees when you’re at home and lowering the temperature at night or when you’re away.
  • In the summer, set the thermostat to a minimum 78 degrees. Circulate cool air using box fans and ceiling fans.
  • Open shades in the winter to let sunlight in. Close them in the summer to keep your home cooler.

5. Turn off the lights.

  • Turn off the lights when you leave a room at home and at the office.
  • Incandescent bulbs are inefficient, so turn them off when you don’t need them.

Visit SWEPCO for more information on how to save energy, money, and find other helpful resources.

