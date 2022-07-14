SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival is soon to be in Hope, Arkansas, and is scheduled for August 11-13, 2022.

This year’s festival theme: Rockin’ to the Rind, will feature numerous activities including food, entertainment, arts, crafts, and live music. These family fun activities include a 5-k and melon mile, Watermelon pageant, Watermelon Idol talent contest, Hope Civitan car show, Watermelon Olympics, Corn Hole Tournament, Kidz Zone, and the Watermelon walk- window decorating contest.

2022 hours of operation are Thursday, August 11th, 12 pm to 8 pm, Friday, August 12th, 9 am to 8 pm, and Saturday, August 13th, 9 am- 8 pm (or until the concert ends)

Saturday, August 13 at 8:30 pm, Uncle Kracker will headline the festival. The show will be held on the CMC Stage inside Hope Fair Park. Gates open at 6 pm. Tickets can be purchased online and on the day of the show.

Save the date for this fun family festival!