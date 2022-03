Dr. Heather Kleiner is sharing about Sci-Port’s new Chandra X-Ray Center exhibit.

The exhibit was previously displayed at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum before being gifted to Sci-Port Discovery Center in Shreveport.

Along with the exhibit Sci-Port was able to lock in a $25k dollar grant for aeronautics education.

For more information about Sci-Port Discovery center visit them online at sci-port.org, or follow them on Facebook.