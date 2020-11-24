Senior-Focused Healthcare | Partners in Primary Care

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Partners in Primary Care are opening locations in Shreveport and Bossier. As the first Senior-Focused Primary Care Group in Northwest Louisiana, Partners in Primary Care’s focus ranges from what brings you to their facilities on the day to what could impact you down the line. With their Senior-Focused Primary Care, they specialize in making sure you’re in shape for day to day living as well as into the years to come.

Their two new facilities are located in Shreveport at 7551 Youree Dr., Suite 11, and Bossier at 2900 E. Texas Street Suite 100. You can give them a call at their Shreveport location, 318-642-9282, or their Bossier location, 318-606-6737. Currently, they are giving tours of the facility. For more information, visit partnersinprimarycare.com/louisiana.