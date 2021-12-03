LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Since nobody would go to Waffle House with Biskie, she decided to bring breakfast into work! These sheet pan pancakes are a breeze to make, and fun to customize! Here’s how to do it:

3 cups flour

▢2 tablespoons baking powder

▢2 tablespoons sugar

▢1/2 teaspoon salt

▢2 1/2 cups milk

▢2 large eggs

▢8 tablespoons unsalted butter , melted

▢1 cup strawberries , sliced

▢1 cup blueberries

Pre-heat the oven to 425 degrees. Add the dry ingredients and whisk together, then add the wet and combine fully. Spray a half-size baking sheet with baking spray and pour the pancake batter onto the pan, spreading evenly. Put the strawberries and blueberries evenly over the batter and bake for 15 minutes until golden brown.