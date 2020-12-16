                                     
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Shop small this holiday season | Simply Chic, Rosewood Home Market & Give Me 3 Gift Shop

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie Duncan shows us how we can shop small with the help of three amazing local businesses: Simply Chic Boutique, Rosewood Home Market, and Give Me 3 Gift Shop. Located on 2850 Douglas Dr. in Bossier, LA, these three boutiques are all female-owned and next to each other. The owners, Britney, Tracey, and Morgan, are great friends. Not only do they have amazing clothes, jewelry, and home décor, they have perfect holiday gifts that are sure to make your friends and family happy this holiday season. You can visit these stores in person or take a look at their selection online. For more information, visit simplychicusa.com, rosewoodhomemarket.com, and Facebook: @giveme3llc.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOVING LIVING LOCAL CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss