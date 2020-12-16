Shop small this holiday season | Simply Chic, Rosewood Home Market & Give Me 3 Gift Shop

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie Duncan shows us how we can shop small with the help of three amazing local businesses: Simply Chic Boutique, Rosewood Home Market, and Give Me 3 Gift Shop. Located on 2850 Douglas Dr. in Bossier, LA, these three boutiques are all female-owned and next to each other. The owners, Britney, Tracey, and Morgan, are great friends. Not only do they have amazing clothes, jewelry, and home décor, they have perfect holiday gifts that are sure to make your friends and family happy this holiday season. You can visit these stores in person or take a look at their selection online. For more information, visit simplychicusa.com, rosewoodhomemarket.com, and Facebook: @giveme3llc.