Thunderstorms will move across the ArkLaTex Wednesday with severe weather possible. Thursday and Friday will be very windy and much cooler with sunshine returning. Halloween weekend looks sunny and pleasant.

Our warm weather pattern continued Tuesday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures began in the 50s and lower 60s. Afternoon temperatures have returned to the 80s over most of the area. Changes are on the way Wednesday. We will likely get off to another warm start for this time of year with lows Wednesday morning in the mid to upper 60s. Expect highs Wednesday to be in the 70s ahead of a strong cold front that will bring thunderstorms to the area.