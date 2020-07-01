Shreveport/Bossier Black Businesses in one app! | SB Black Biz App – Social Pal Kal

(LOVING LIVING LOCAL) SHEREVEPORT, La- With growing racial tensions more and more people are looking to support black owned businesses. The only problem was finding them. Social Media expert Kalli Combs answered this question by creating an app that list all of the black owned business here in the Shreveport Bossier area. This app list several different industries and has local black owned business to accommodate each industry.

Local black owned business can add their business by clicking here. It a short application and completely free to add your business.

The app is free to download and for now, is only available for android users in the Google Play Store. (Click here to download now!) The app will be available in the App Store soon. Watch the segment above now for more information.

