Shreveport Common. INC

The above-normal temperatures will continue for a few more days. More normal temperatures arrive by the end of the week. A little rain will be possible as soon as Wednesday with a small increase possible by the end of the weekend.

Monday was another day of sunshine, heat, and humidity around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s and have warmed into the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values have surpassed 105 over much of the area. Don’t expect any change for a few days. Tuesday will remain very hot. Lows will likely begin in the mid to upper 70s. We will likely see daytime highs in the upper 90s over most of the area. Heat index values will once again surpass 105 degrees.