Shreveport Family Christmas Parade & Festival –This Weekend!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With the omicron variant confirmed in Louisiana, vaccination sites all over the state are seeing more citizens show up to get their COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

"I got the Pfizer vaccine, I got both of the shots, so I came here today to get the booster shot because I'm going to be starting school soon and just to be safe just in case," Melissa Villeglas said Tuesday as she waited in line at LSU Health Shreveport's Linwood Avenue vaccination site to get her shot.