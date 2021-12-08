Shreveport Family Christmas Parade & Festival –This Weekend!

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Dorian Ford and Allison Youngblood join Biskie to share the Christmas spirit and tell everyone about the Shreveport Family Christmas Parade & Festival, hosted by GEYA (Giving Education Your All) and friends on Saturday, December 11th. The purpose for this event is to reestablish family traditions and community connections, all while promoting unity and love throughout Shreveport areas. There will be food, vendors, live music, karaoke, a gumbo cookoff, fireworks, and a parade! For all the details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/297523498921722