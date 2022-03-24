Billy Anderson some Shreveport Green is in the studio sharing about the huge giveaway that took place today. Shreveport Green partnered with Keep Bossier Beautiful, Texas Road House, and the Arbor Day Foundation to giveaway 500 trees, to help increase the tree canopy in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Most people don’t look past the curb appeal when planting trees, but there are lots more benefits, such as lowering electric cost by providing shade and lowering crime rates by encouraging people to enjoy the outdoors under the shade of beautiful trees.