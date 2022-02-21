Jeff Lowe from the Shreveport Little Theatre is in the studio with Biskie talking about their upcoming play The Oldest Living Graduate opening on February 24th.

The Oldest Living Graduate is set with a World War I Veteran who had went to France, but since returned to the United States, and is confined to a wheelchair. The Veteran has a plot of land, however his son has different plans, but discovers his father is oldest living graduate of a nearby military academy. When two other graduates from the academy plan to get together for a celebration, it sparks a lot of plot twists and turns.

You don’t want to miss this production, so be sure to purchase your tickets online.

For more information you can contact Shreveport Little Theatre by phone at (318) 424-4439.