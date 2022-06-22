Inspired by the Spice Girls, this event will feature a multi-floor, multi-room experience with live music, interactive fun, and hor d’oeuvres prepared by a local chef collaboration! Grab your dancing shoes and get ready for the night of your life!

Q-Prom tickets are $30. Scholarships available! The event is open to all 16+, no matter who you are, and we invite you to attend as an individual, couple, or group. You can dress however you like. Come formal or go casual! There will be two bands and a DJ make you move across two dance floors on two different floors. Enjoy light hors d’oeuvres from local chefs, play games with friends, and partake in a cash bar featuring cocktails and non-alcoholic mocktails and soda.

Q-Prom was created as a safe place to interact, entertain, and have genuine fun. Few spaces exist where everyone regardless of sex, gender, race, or ability can come together and celebrate uniqueness. We all need a place to belong, and your ShrevePride creators are here to do that! This year you can be sure to expect opulence, entertainment, and pure fun. Held at The Supper Club in Downtown Shreveport, this year Q-Prom will be held the last Saturday of Pride Month.