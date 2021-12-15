Slider Week!

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Nobody feels like cooking something elaborate this time of year, so we’re keeping it simple!

Chicken cordon bleu sliders are maybe 40 minutes start to finish, and totally tasty. Take a look below to see what you need!

Hawaiian Rolls

Mayonnaise

Dijon mustard

Cayenne pepper

Kosher salt

Ground black pepper

Rotisserie chicken

Ham

Swiss cheese

Provolone cheese

Butter

Sea salt

Garlic

Parsley

First, preheat the oven to 350°F. Next, mix the mayonnaise mixture of mayo, dijon mustard, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper. Layer the bottom of a baking pan with the bottom halves of the dinner rolls.

Then, spread the mayo mixture on the bottoms of the rolls. Top with Rotisserie chicken, Swiss cheese, sliced ham, and provolone cheese. Put on the tops of the buns and smother the sliders with the seasoned butter topping. Get that butter everywhere!!!

Make sure you cover the sliders with tin foil when you cook them for the first 20 minutes. Cook an additional 5 minutes uncovered. You will see the rolls turn a golden brown and the cheese will be hot and bubbly.