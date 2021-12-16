Sliders, Round 3! Turkey, Spinach, and Cranberries

Loving Living Local— More sliders? We’ve got you covered! These cute little sandwiches are perfect as a snack or a meal.

For these sliders you need:

-Hawaiian rolls

-turkey

-spinach

-cheese! (provolone and swiss for us)

-stone ground mustard

-mayo

-cranberry relish

-butter

-parsley

Slice the rolls in half, and slather with an even mixture of mustard and mayonnaise. Pile high with the turkey, cheese, spinach, and cranberries. Top with your desired amount of cranberry relish, then place the top half of the buns on and coat with butter and parsley mixture. Bake in the oven at 350 for 20 minutes, covered in aluminum foil. Enjoy!