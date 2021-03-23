Sow & Reap Physical Therapy offers more than just physical therapy

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, owner of Sow and Reap Physical Therapy, Dr. LaTonya Mister, joins Biskie in the studio to discuss all that Sow and Reap Physical Therapy has to offer. Serving both the Shreveport and Bossier communities, Sow and Reap Physical Therapy’s goal is to provide physical therapy to all those who need it and become top educators on the benefits of physical therapy. Specializing in women’s health and traditional physical therapy, you can visit Sow and Reap Physical Therapy at 915 Olive Street, Shreveport, LA 71104, or give them a call at (318) 553-5022. You can find out more information at www.sowandreappt.com and stay updated on their Facebook page @sowandreappt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss