Spaghetti Squash in the oven with Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana

Spaghetti SquaSh with Sauce

Spaghetti Squash

Ingredients:

1 spaghetti squash

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

Sprinkle of salt, pepper and basil

Directions: Cut the squash in half first, and remove the seeds. Boil for 40 minutes. Or cover in olive oil with salt and pepper. Bake face down for 45-60 min in preheated 400-degree oven. Until edges are browning. (Cooking time will vary, depending on size of squash)

Spaghetti Sauce

Ingredients: 1 onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium carrot

Small green bell pepper, diced

1 (28 ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1 tablespoon of Canola Oil

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 teaspoons dried basil

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

Peel and rinse onion, garlic carrot and bell pepper.

Dice onion and bell pepper and shred carrot. Mince Garlic

In a medium pot over a medium heat, heat oil. Add onion, bell pepper, garlic and carrot.

Add basil, oregano, salt, pepper and tomatoes, Bring to a boil.

Cover and reduce heat. Simmer for 15 minutes.

*Add ground turkey, or lean ground beef to make a meat sauce. Cook meat and drain fat. Add veggies and proceed with recipe.



*Use Low-Sodium ingredients for better health