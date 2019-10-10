Spaghetti Squash in the oven with Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana
Spaghetti SquaSh with Sauce
Spaghetti Squash
Ingredients:
1 spaghetti squash
2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
Sprinkle of salt, pepper and basil
Directions: Cut the squash in half first, and remove the seeds. Boil for 40 minutes. Or cover in olive oil with salt and pepper. Bake face down for 45-60 min in preheated 400-degree oven. Until edges are browning. (Cooking time will vary, depending on size of squash)
Spaghetti Sauce
Ingredients: 1 onion, chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 medium carrot
Small green bell pepper, diced
1 (28 ounce) can crushed tomatoes
1 tablespoon of Canola Oil
2 teaspoons dried oregano
2 teaspoons dried basil
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Directions:
Peel and rinse onion, garlic carrot and bell pepper.
Dice onion and bell pepper and shred carrot. Mince Garlic
In a medium pot over a medium heat, heat oil. Add onion, bell pepper, garlic and carrot.
Add basil, oregano, salt, pepper and tomatoes, Bring to a boil.
Cover and reduce heat. Simmer for 15 minutes.
*Add ground turkey, or lean ground beef to make
a meat sauce. Cook meat and drain fat. Add veggies and proceed with recipe.
*Use Low-Sodium ingredients for better health