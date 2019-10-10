Spaghetti Squash in the oven with Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana

Spaghetti SquaSh with Sauce

Spaghetti Squash

Ingredients:

                        1 spaghetti squash

                        2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

                        Sprinkle of salt, pepper and basil

Directions: Cut the squash in half first, and remove the seeds. Boil for 40 minutes. Or cover in olive oil with salt and pepper. Bake face down for 45-60 min in preheated 400-degree oven. Until edges are browning. (Cooking time will vary, depending on size of squash)

Spaghetti Sauce

Ingredients:   1 onion, chopped

                        4 cloves garlic, minced

                        1 medium carrot

                         Small green bell pepper, diced

                        1 (28 ounce) can crushed tomatoes

                        1 tablespoon of Canola Oil

                        2 teaspoons dried oregano

                        2 teaspoons dried basil

                        1 teaspoon salt

                        1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

Peel and rinse onion, garlic carrot and bell pepper.

Dice onion and bell pepper and shred carrot. Mince Garlic

In a medium pot over a medium heat, heat oil. Add onion, bell pepper, garlic and carrot.

Add basil, oregano, salt, pepper and tomatoes, Bring to a boil.

Cover and reduce heat. Simmer for 15 minutes.

*Add ground turkey, or lean ground beef to make a meat sauce. Cook meat and drain fat. Add veggies and proceed with recipe.

*Use Low-Sodium ingredients for better health

