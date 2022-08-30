(Loving Living Local)- The state director of Premier High School – Texarkana (Arkansas), Dennis Felton shares what sets Premier apart from other schools.

Founded in 1998, Premier High School started with fifteen locations in Texas. Today Premier High School has fifty-one campuses across Texas and Arkansas. Over more than 20 years, Premier has equipped thousands of graduates with an education that opens opportunities after high school, whether that involves a path to higher education or exposure to a meaningful career.

Premier High School – Texarkana (Arkansas) doesn’t offer a traditional education. The school implements a system that is built around the student’s needs and presents the correct tools for students to strengthen their academic weaknesses and improve upon their strengths. Their self-directed curriculum, passionate teachers, and proven academic program help students achieve their goals on their own terms.

An excited teenage girl smiles for the camera in her cap and gown during her high school graduation ceremony. A few peers can be seen in the background.

Felton shared that Premier is a tuition-free public charter school with a personalized learning environment. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all when it comes to education,” Felton stated. Premier offers smaller classroom sizes for students and more one-on-one support. Felton also emphasized the school’s goal of assisting students to focus on secondary goals past high school whether that is a college path or a career track.

The school’s website states, “At Premier High School the success of our students is what matters most. Some students need a new opportunity, while others seek an individualized educational approach that is not offered by traditional schools. Whether a student has fallen behind or simply wants to get ahead, our true learner-based environment is designed to ensure that they learn and succeed.”

