(Loving Living Local)- The state director of Premier High School – Texarkana (Arkansas), Dennis Felton shares what sets Premier apart from other schools.
Founded in 1998, Premier High School started with fifteen locations in Texas. Today Premier High School has fifty-one campuses across Texas and Arkansas. Over more than 20 years, Premier has equipped thousands of graduates with an education that opens opportunities after high school, whether that involves a path to higher education or exposure to a meaningful career.
Premier High School – Texarkana (Arkansas) doesn’t offer a traditional education. The school implements a system that is built around the student’s needs and presents the correct tools for students to strengthen their academic weaknesses and improve upon their strengths. Their self-directed curriculum, passionate teachers, and proven academic program help students achieve their goals on their own terms.
Felton shared that Premier is a tuition-free public charter school with a personalized learning environment. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all when it comes to education,” Felton stated. Premier offers smaller classroom sizes for students and more one-on-one support. Felton also emphasized the school’s goal of assisting students to focus on secondary goals past high school whether that is a college path or a career track.
The school’s website states, “At Premier High School the success of our students is what matters most. Some students need a new opportunity, while others seek an individualized educational approach that is not offered by traditional schools. Whether a student has fallen behind or simply wants to get ahead, our true learner-based environment is designed to ensure that they learn and succeed.”
