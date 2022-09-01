(Loving Living Local)- Better Hearing Systems of Northwest Louisiana is hosting a Starkey Hearing Healthcare Event this week at the Shreveport and Bossier City locations.

Sarah Smith joined host Susan Kirton to share about this money-saving event. The event will feature a free hearing test ($175 value) as well as information about different hearing aid options. The test includes an ear scan with a scoping looking inside the ear, a standard beeping test, and a speech test.

Event attendees will also have access to a $500 discount on premium hearing aids. These hearing aids are not your grandfather’s hearing aids. They come equipped with Bluetooth compatibility that will allow wearers to answer phone calls and listen to music directly through the hearing aid device. Smith also describes them as “low profile” stating “I can’t even see the hearing aid in their ears” and “they have come a long way from where they used to be”.

For those already equipped with hearing aids, the event offers free cleaning and functioning check, as well as testing to insure that the client’s hearing aid is adequately meeting their hearing loss needs. Better Hearing Systems also offers financing plans and works with your insurance to decrease the financial barriers to obtaining the hearing aid option best suited for the client.

Better Hearing Systems is open from 9 AM to 5 PM Monday through Thursday and from 9 AM to 4 PM on Friday. Better Hearing Systems has two locations. The Shreveport location can be found at 1810 E. 70th Street and can be reached at (318) 833-0989. The Bossier City location can be found at 1000 Chinaberry Drive Suite 103 and can be reached at (318) 759-0878. Appointments can be scheduled on their website.