Sponsored Content: Bossier Parish Summer Reading Program Tales & Tails

Add to blender or food processor, and pulse until you reach desired consistency. Store in airtight container up to 3 days in fridge.

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie is back in the Skent-N-Dent kitchen today with Mandi Johnson from the Bossier Parish Libraries to talk about their summer reading program, Tales & Tails! To go along with the theme, they made mild salsa using the recipe below. For more information on how children (and adults!) can sign up for the summer reading program and win some awesome prizes, visit https://bossierlibrary.org/

28 oz can whole plum tomatoes including juice
1 small onion (roughly chopped)
3 cloves garlic
1 tsp ground cumin
1/2 tsp ground coriander
1 1/2 tsp salt
2 tsp granulated sugar
3 tbsp lime juice
1 cup cilantro tightly packed

