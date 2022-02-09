Inventory shortages are a concern for many people when it comes to beautiful bouquets for Valentine’s Day; but not at Flower Power.

Flower Power has fresh bouquets with flowers from South America. If you are looking for something besides roses, that’s okay. You can grab many other flower arrangements in a variety of colors.

Deceivers are limited so place your order online today, don’t wait until the last minute.

For more ordering information you can visit Flower Power at 803 Youree Dr. in Shreveport, or by calling (318) 698-4600.

