Sponsored Content: Caddo Parish Kicks off Summer With Fun Events!

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie talks to Caddo Parish Communications Manager Krystle Beauchamp about all the upcoming fun to be had this summer in Caddo Parish Parks. With 14 different locations, there’s options for the whole family! Fishing, swimming, boating, canoeing, and health and wellness classes are just a few of the fun things you can do outdoors this summer. Need snacks to take along? Krystle and Biskie show you how to make cute peanut butter and jelly fruit shishkebobs, and ants on a log! For a full list of Caddo’s parks and events, visit caddo.org