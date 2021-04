SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -- Detectives need your help identifying a man who may have been involved in a car burglary in Sabine Parish.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office, Wednesday morning a black male allegedly broke into a vehicle at South Toledo Bend State Park. The man was driving a silver Chrysler Voyager van which was last seen heading north on LA Hwy 191 at Little Flock Rd.