Loving Living Local

Sponsored Content: Check out the bridal sale at Hers Bridal

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL: Hers Bridal is located at 728 Main Street in Minden. For more information, visit hersbridalboutique.com or call (318) 377-6669.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss