Sponsored Content: Chevrolet Silverado | Takin’ it For a Spin with Red River Chevrolet

(NEXSTAR) – Chipotle is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on entrées in honor of the White House’s National Month of Action, but only for a limited time on Tuesday.

Customers who visit a participating restaurant after 3 p.m. and purchase one entrée — e.g., a burrito or bowl — can redeem the second entrée of equal or lesser value for free, simply by saying “Friends BOGO” at the register. Guacamole, queso blanco, or other premium add-ons can be added to either entrée for an additional cost.