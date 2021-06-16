Sponsored Content: Choose Flower Power for your next event

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – You can visit Flower Power at 3803 Youree Drive, in Shreveport, or give them a call at (318) 698-4600. You can also visit them online at www.flowerpowershreveport.com and on Facebook @flowerpowershreveport
LOVING LIVING LOCAL – You can visit Flower Power at 3803 Youree Drive, in Shreveport, or give them a call at (318) 698-4600. You can also visit them online at www.flowerpowershreveport.com and on Facebook @flowerpowershreveport
The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor.