SPONSORED CONTENT: Christmas on Caddo Fireworks Festival

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Casey Boddie Hartley stops by to fill Biskie in on all the excitement with the upcoming Christmas on Caddo Fireworks Festival! t Get into the Christmas spirit at the Christmas on Caddo Fireworks Festival on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Earl G. Williamson Park in Oil City. Families can enjoy local entertainment, a bounce house, clowns, food booths, and arts and crafts. There will be a Santa Claus who will pose for pictures and provide a gift for each child. Enjoy a fireworks show over beautiful Caddo Lake, grab a bite of fair food from the concessions, and hear festive music! Fireworks start at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Christmas on Caddo was created to promote the Christmas spirit of joy and giving to the very deserving communities in Northwest Louisiana. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChristmasonCaddo/

