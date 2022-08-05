SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Citizens Bank & Trust Co. is partnering with Roy’s Kids, KTAL NBC 6, and KMSS FOX 33 to help local kids in need succeed with the CB&T School Supply Drive.

David Wilson, Vice President/Loan Officer at Citizens Bank & Trust Co. speaks about gathering supplies and cash donations on behalf of Roy’s Kids.

“Citizens Bank and Trust is a local bank. Our values are aligned with this community and everybody can agree that education is an important part of childhood development. We want to make sure that children have the tools they need to get that proper education,” says Wilson about the reasoning behind the CB&T school supply drive.

The deadline to donate is Friday, August 12th, and thereafter Roy’s Kids will be distributing the school supplies to help local kids.

Please help our local kids by dropping off school supplies, such as folders, notebooks, pens, papers, pencils, crayons, etc. at any, at their local CB&T branch or at the KTAL NBC 6/ KMSS FOX 33 studios.

“We’ve partnered with Roy’s kids because they have a great reputation and they help out every year. They’ve been in the community a long time and we’re happy to partner with them,” states Wilson.

“They’re looking for paper, three-ring binders, folders, pens, pencils, crayons, erasers, anything like that,” says Tuesday Houston, Loan Officer with Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Northwood branch, about the specific school supplies that are in need.

Cash donations are also desired. “You would just go to any of the branches and go up to the teller and let them know that you have a donation for the school supply drive and they’ll help you with that,” says Houston.

