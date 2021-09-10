Sponsored Content: Clear the Shelter Event

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Dianne Clark the Executive Director of Sci-Port, to talk about up coming Event Clear the Shelter. This event will be held in Sci-Ports lobby and will be from 10 Am to 2 PM. Attendees will be Caddo Parish Animal Shelter, Bossier Parish Animal Shelter, Port City Cats Rescue, Robinson’s Rescue and Hollywood Feed. All are welcome and animals will be available for adoption. For more information visit our homepage https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/community/clear-the-shelters/.