Sponsored Content: Clear the Shelter Event

The dry air that we have enjoyed over the past week will likely stick around through most of the weekend. A tropical depression could form over the Gulf of Mexico and could bring some decent rain to our area next week.

Friday was another rather pleasant day for the middle of September. Temperatures began in the upper 50s to lower 60s and have warmed into the lower 90s Friday afternoon. Look for the below-normal nighttime temperatures to stick around through the weekend. Lows Friday night will likely settle back into the low to middle 60s. Despite the rather cool start, daytime highs Saturday will soar into the middle 90s over most of the area. The good news is that the humidity will stay rather low.