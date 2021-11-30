Sponsored Content: Coushatta Christmas Parade Returns December 9th!

RUSTON, La. (KMSS/KTAL) - "Right now it's wide open, we're not looking for any particular skill set, I'm looking for the best person to get us going here and change the trajectory of this program right now."

That was Louisiana Tech Athletic Director Eric Wood on Saturday after the program announced Skip Holtz would not be returning to Ruston for his tenth season. Fast forward 72 hours, and it seems like Louisiana Tech may have already found that man to "change the trajectory" of the program.