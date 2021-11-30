Sponsored Content: Coushatta Christmas Parade Returns December 9th!

LOVING LIVING LOCAL—Biskie talks with Karen Squires, Chamber President of Coushatta-Red River Commerce about the upcoming Christmas parade! All of the fun takes place on December 9th, in historic Coushatta. The parade route begins at Red River High School, and will end on Front Street by First United Methodist. After the parade ends and the various groups perform on Front Street, everyone is invited to stick around for a fireworks spectacular! Fireworks are scheduled for 6:00 pm. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/coushattaredriver.chamber