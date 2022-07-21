SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shababy’s Cajun Cooking has fresh seafood, authentic cajun flavors, and American cuisine by Chef Mandy.

Mandy is the owner and head chef of Shababy’s Cajun Cooking and has been cooking since the age of 6 years old. She is a fantastic chef whose kitchen emerges with big flavors and loves to surprise people with a variety of recipes.

Everything is made from scratch and is fresh. Chef Mandy shares “everything from our own batters and seasonings.”

One of Chef Mandy’s specialties is her jambalaya. She cooks chopped chicken and sausage. Chef Mandy makes her roux from the “trinity,” the mixture of celery, bell pepper, parsley, onions, and garlic. Once the roux is done, she adds long grain rice, cooked-down tomatoes, and chicken broth and simmers for about 20 minutes.

Visit this authentic family-ran loving kitchen at 605 Texas Street, between McNeil Street and Texas. Hours of operation are: Tuesday-Thursday 11:00 am – 9:00 pm, Friday 11:00 am-10:00 pm, Saturday 12:00 pm-10:00 pm, Sunday, Monday closed.

Call them at 318- 401-0908 or visit them online