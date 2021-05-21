Sponsored Content: Enjoy the Mudbug Madness Festival

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police and paramedics are on the scene of a shooting that left a person injured by gunfire in Shreveport's Cherokee Park neighborhood Friday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 4:42 p.m. about a shooting on Brookbriar Drive. Only one person has been taken to a local hospital in connection with the shooting.