SHREVEPORT, La. (Loving Living Local)- Enoch Stomp Vineyard and Winery discusses its new wine and coffee house location in Tyler, TX.

Jonah Kral, co-owner and sommelier for Enoch Stomp Vineyard and Winery joined host Susan Kirton to share about their newly open Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House in Tyler, Texas. Located near the University of Texas at Tyler campus the new shop will dish more than just wine and coffee.

Enoch Wine and Coffee House in Tyler, TX

With a trained staff including Chef Matthew Hill, Le Cordon Bleu Class of 1992, and general manager Robert Cates, who has 9 years of experience in coffee, the shop is prepared to delight your tastebuds. The menu will feature delicious cuisine items such as hazelnut or apple pastries, giant cinnamon rolls, fresh fruit croissants, customized charcuterie, shrimp salad, and pinot noir cranberry pecan chicken sandwich on a fresh croissant. Any item pairs flawlessly with one of their many gourmet coffee drinks or award-winning wine.

Delicious food and drink offerings at Enoch Wine and Coffee House in Tyler, TX.

Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House, located at 3979 University Blvd. in Tyler, TX, will be open Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM, Saturday from 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM, and closed on Sunday. There is also a Drive Thru that will be open until 1:00 PM each day.