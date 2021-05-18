Sponsored Content: Enroll in the “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program | Shreve Memorial Library

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Transportation Safety Board released it's preliminary report into the fatal capsizing of the liftboat Seacor Power.

Here's what the report had to say: There were 19 people aboard the U.S.-flagged, 175-foot-long Seacor Power, at the time of the accident; six people were rescued by the Coast Guard and Good Samaritan vessels, six people died in the accident and seven remain missing.