Sponsored Content: Enroll in the “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program | Shreve Memorial Library

Enroll in the "Tails and Tales" Summer Reading Program | Shreve Memorial Library

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Shreve Memorial Library is inviting readers of all ages to have a whale of a good time this summer at the library. Children, teens, adults, and families will explore the animal kingdom and amazing tales this summer as Shreve Memorial Library presents “Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program.” Registration for the annual Summer Reading Program begins Saturday, May 1 on Beanstack, and “Tails and Tales” will take place June 1 through July 31, 2021, both online and in person. “Tails and Tales” is open to all ages, and patrons. for more information, you can visit www.shreve-lib.org.

