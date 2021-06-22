Sponsored Content: Find home décor and more at Bear Creek Smokehouse

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie heads to Bear Creek Smokehouse, but not for a delicious plate of barbecue, but to do a little shopping. Bear Creek Smokehouse isn’t just about perfectly smoked meats; you can do a little shopping while you’re picking up an order.

From home décor to small gifts, you’re sure to find something you or a loved one will love. Located on 10857 State Hwy 154 in Marshall, Texas, you can find more information on their website www.bearcreeksmokehouse.com or give them a call at 903-935-5217.