Sponsored Content: Find the senior care you need at CenterWell Senior Primary Care

Look for rain chances to decrease for a few days before picking up later in the week. Several inches of rain will be possible in the next few weeks with below normal temperatures. A warmer and drier weather pattern may settle in by the end of next week.

Tuesday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Thanks to lots of clouds, temperatures have again stayed below normal for this time of year. Another disturbance moving through the area has once again triggered some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Futurecast shows that this activity will likely move out of the area Tuesday night. As of right now, it appears that we will see rather low rainfall chances for the next few days. Most models show that any rain that develops should be rather isolated Wednesday with a slight increase in coverage Thursday.