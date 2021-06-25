Sponsored Content: Find your wedding dress at Hers Bridal

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) - Governor John Bel Edwards has vetoed a bill that would allow people 21 and older to conceal carry a firearm without a permit or training.

The bill by Senator Jay Morris would take away the requirement to have a permit to conceal carry a firearm. Under current law, a person would have to take nine hours of a training course and pay fees in order to get the permit. Louisiana is an open-carry state already, which means people over 18 can carry a firearm visibly without a permit. The bill outlined that the State Police would create an hour-long online training video people could view if they wanted