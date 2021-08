SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - The major weather headline over the weekend will be the path of Tropical Storm Ida which will become Hurricane Ida in the upcoming days. It is forecast to make landfall in southeast Louisiana Sunday as a major hurricane. Right now the impacts to the ArkLaTex are expected to be minor, but there remains wiggle room for this storm to move further west so I urge everyone to keep up with the weather forecast over the next 2 to 3 days.

For Friday, a bit of good news to end the week as we won't have a heat advisory today. That said it will still be a warm and humid day with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s, and a heat index near 100 degrees this afternoon, an improvement over the 105 to 110 degree 'feels like' temperatures we've had throughout the week.