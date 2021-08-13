Sponsored Content: Fit for Life Friday: The Covid-19 Vaccine

The threat of rain will be on the increase around the ArkLaTex from late tonight through the weekend resulting in below-normal temperatures. More normal temperatures return late next week as rain chances diminish. The tropics remain active with Fred and eventually Grace.

Friday was another partly cloudy, hot, and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 70s. This afternoon we have warmed into the middle 90s. A few areas of rain have developed but they remain very isolated. Saturday will begin with above-normal morning lows in the middle 70s. Daytime highs will range from the low 90s north to the middle 90s south.