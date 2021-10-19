Sponsored Content: Flying Heart

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie sits down with Jeffrey from Flying Heart Brewing & Pub to see what new dessert and drink they have and talk about their Monroe location a little more. For more information, visit https://flyingheartbrewing.com/.
LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie sits down with Jeffrey from Flying Heart Brewing & Pub to see what new dessert and drink they have and talk about their Monroe location a little more. For more information, visit https://flyingheartbrewing.com/.
The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor.