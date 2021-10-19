Sponsored Content: Flying Heart

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Court documents reveal disturbing new details about how a Texarkana man indicted in the death of his girlfriend's infant son explained the child's traumatic injuries to investigators.

Joshua Lowe, 28, was indicted on Thursday on capital murder, felony murder, and injury to a child in the death of 11-month-old Javontae Neely. The child died in July, two days after Lowe and Neely's mother, 24-year-old Christy Wedgeworth, brought him to the CHRISTUS St. Michael's hospital emergency room unresponsive. Doctors there found a brain bleed from an injury that had been caused recently, as well as broken ribs and shoulders that showed signs of healing. The child was also reportedly covered in bruises in various stages of healing.