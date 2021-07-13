Loving Living Local

Sponsored Content: Game-Port and NASA Exhibit Landing at Sci-Port Discovery Center

LOVING LIVING LOCAL—- Sci-Port Discovery Center’s Game- Port exhibit looks at the evolution of games and digital gaming; from historic board games like Candy Land, Checkers, and Backgammon to classic and newer digital games that can be played with a giant custom-made retro-inspired game controller. Game-Port has been created as a temporary interactive summertime exhibit to teach and inspire guests with a direct benefit of increasing critical thinking and strategy skills to keep that brain thinking! To experience all the fun of Game-Port, visit Sci-port at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway, in Shreveport. For more info, visit. https://sci-port.org/

