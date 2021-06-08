Sponsored Content: Get your lawn ready for summer with Quality Outdoor Power Equipment

The Flash Flood Watch has been extended through Tuesday night. Several days of hot, humid, and drier weather begins Wednesday and continues into the weekend. The chance of rain returns by the end of the weekend but looks to be rather low. Slightly cooler air returns late next week.

Showers and thunderstorms returned to the northern half of the ArkLaTex Monday night and have continued Tuesday. The heavy rain has ended over these areas but Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for SW AR, extreme NE TX, and SE OK through Tuesday night. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect early Tuesday afternoon for the eastern edge of the area but storms will soon move out of our area ending this wave of severe weather potential. We could see new areas of rain develop late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. It is still possible that we could see some heavy downpours over especially SW AR well into Tuesday night. That is why the Flash Flood Watch has been extended through tonight.