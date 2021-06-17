Sponsored Content: Get your next appliance at Skent-N-Dent in Monroe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been sentenced to serve nearly two centuries in prison for attempting to shoot and kill two other men almost four years ago.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office, 43-year-old Carlos Martel Lynn Smith sentenced in court Wednesday, June 16 to serve 75 years on each count of attempted second-degree murder, with the two terms to run consecutively.