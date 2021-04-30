Sponsored Content: Support “Give for Good Day” on Tuesday May 4th | The Arc Caddo-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This evening, we are seeing the rain coverage coming to an end. However, the cold front has brought in some drier air into the lower levels of the atmosphere. In the upper levels, the main upper low over Texas is moisten up conditions again. Tonight, we should see temperatures dropping down into the 50s and 60s. For the weekend, rain and storms will be on the increase again. If you have any outdoor plans, I think the safe bet will be getting it completed on Saturday morning.

This week's upper low finally pick up some speed Saturday night and Sunday! Another round of showers and storms will be likely in this time period. A few storms could be on the strong side to produce some damaging winds Sunday morning. The rain will exit Sunday evening. However, we aren't done with the rain yet!