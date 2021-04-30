Sponsored Content: Support “Give for Good Day” on Tuesday May 4th | The Arc Caddo-Bossier

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, The Arc Caddo-Bossier Marketing Coordinator Alex Wallace, Faith Pinkley-Payne, The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Goldman School and Child Development Center Parent, and her son Blain, join Biskie to discuss Give for Good Day. Give for Good is an online giving campaign started by the Community Foundation of North Louisiana in 2014.

Each year, the public can browse a list of North LA nonprofits and donate online. Now through May 4th, you can donate to the campaign. Go to giveforgoodnla.org/thearccaddobossier and support The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Goldman School and Child Development Center!

