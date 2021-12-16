Sponsored Content: Heritage Manor Supports CASA

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie is joined by Heritage Manor’s Amanda Lord, and learns how they support advocates in our community.

Heritage and their properties believe that it’s important to always have an advocate on your side, and that’s why this year’s beneficiary of their efforts to pay it forward is Volunteers for Youth Justice CASA Program. Their mission is to provide a community that cares for children and youth in crisis, and assist with making sure they are in the best situations possible by being a voice for them in the court and foster system. To learn more, visit their website.