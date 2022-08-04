SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Holiday Bowl in Texarkana, Arkansas is your local entertainment center with fun for all ages.

Holiday Bowl is a non-smoking bowling center with automatic scoring and bumpers for family, friends, and league bowling. This entertainment center is also the party headquarters, whether you are looking to book a birthday party, team building event, a church group gathering, or a family night out, Holiday Bowl can help you build fond memories and host your event.

Holiday Bowl offers a fully stocked snack bar, arcade center, a two-story laser tag experience, join a league, Rock N Bowl on Friday and Saturday nights after 8:30 pm, daily specials, and so much more.

To book your next party today or for more information call (870) 772-8269, visit Holiday Bowl online, Facebook, or stop by their convenient location, 3408 N State Line Ave, Texarkana, AR 71854